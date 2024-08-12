Absent AEW Star Reportedly Returning Soon

So far throughout 2024, AEW has done plenty to help bolster their women's division, which in the past had been seen as a sore spot for the promotion. A big help has been the acquisition of big-time talent, with names like Deonna Purrazzo, Kamille, and current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone all joining the fold in the past 8 months. And while AEW continues to wait for the return of Jamie Hayter, who has missed the last year recovering from injury, it appears they'll be getting another name who has missed significant time back shortly.

PWInsider Elite reports that word backstage at "AEW Collision" this past weekend indicated that Tay Melo will soon be returning to the promotion. Soon could mean this Wednesday at "AEW Dynamite" in Norfolk, Virginia, as some believe Melo will be present at the episode. It wasn't specified whether Melo would be wrestling on the show, would be involved in an angle, or would simply be there backstage, in preparation for her return.

Joining AEW in September 2020 after being released from WWE earlier that year, Melo quickly worked her way up AEW's division, earning shots for the AEW Women's and TBS Championships against Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Jade Cargill respectively, while also forming a tag team with Anna Jay. She would put her career on hold last year, however, when she and husband, fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara, announced at Double or Nothing they were expecting their first child.

Melo would give birth to her and Guevara's daughter, Luna, this past November, and later appeared on camera with her daughter to cheer on Guevara during a match. Guevara, who himself since returned to action in Ring of Honor, has noted on social media that Melo had been training for her return alongside him.