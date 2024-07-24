Photos: AEW's Sammy Guevara Shares Tribute To Wife Tay Melo

After having been out of sight, out of mind for several months after serving a suspension due to an incident in a match with Jeff Hardy, Sammy Guevara appears set to come back, with reports indicating AEW has creative plans for Guevara's return. But Guevara isn't the only member of his immediate family who is set to return to an AEW ring, and on Tuesday evening, decided to pay tribute to that person for her own road back.

Advertisement

Taking to X, Guevara posted two photos of his wife, AEW star Tay Melo, one of her making her entrance for a match, and another of her, Guevara, and their daughter, Luna. Guevara then paid tribute to Melo, pointing out how great a job she was doing as a mother, wife, and wrestler, and confirmed that Melo was training alongside him for her own return to the ring.

Just wanna say this mama right here is doing such a great job. We are both training for our comebacks and I wish yall could see how much work she puts in. Some days are harder than others but she has been killing it, all while being a great mom and wife! She doesn't give... pic.twitter.com/TaO2GlWhQh — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) July 24, 2024

Advertisement

After wrestling for WWE from 2017 to 2020, Melo signed with AEW in September 2020, and quickly gained notice for her improvement, which would later lead to her receiving AEW Women's World Championship matches against Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker, and an AEW TBS Title match against Jade Cargill. Guevara and Melo would become a couple in January 2022 and would later form a tag team, winning the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships that April 2022.

Melo hasn't wrestled a match since March 2023, when she teamed with Guevara at an independent show, learning shortly after that she was pregnant; the couple would later announce they were expecting prior to Guevara's match at AEW Double or Nothing. Upon leaving the Jericho Appreciation Society, Melo declared that she was planning on returning down the road, with the hope of capturing the AEW Women's and/or TBS Championships.