Backstage News On AEW Status Of Suspended Star Sammy Guevera Ahead Of Dynamite 250

Sammy Guevara has been absent from AEW programming, suspended after not following concussion protocol in a match against Jeff Hardy. Hardy's contract with AEW expired last month, but Guevara still hasn't been back on television.

According to Fightful Select, Guevara's suspension has been up for some time now, as reported back in May, and the former AEW TNT Champion could be making a comeback soon. A return of some kind has reportedly been discussed though there are no details on when or how the controversial star will be brought back to AEW programming. While Guevara was punished for his behavior in the Jeff Hardy match, it is said that he was praised backstage for the No DQ match he had with Powerhouse Hobbs the following week.

Guevara injured Hardy during a Shooting Star Press, and AEW concussion protocol required Guevara to immediately finish the match, which Guevara did not do, citing a miscommunication as the reason he continued the match as planned. Guevara's suspension had reportedly caused ripple effects leading to whatever plans were made after his reunion with his longtime mentor Chris Jericho being scrapped. Jericho has since been embroiled in a feud with Hook, joined by Big Bill and Bryan Keith in Jericho's "Learning Tree" persona, and is set to appear on tonight's 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite" though it is not known in what capacity outside of "TV time."

Jeff Hardy has since returned to TNA Wrestling, alongside his brother Matt, where both wrestlers are working as free agents.