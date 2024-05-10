Backstage Update On Sammy Guevara's AEW Status

Sammy Guevara is reportedly no longer suspended from AEW following an in-ring incident during a match with Jeff Hardy at the beginning of March. During the match, which was taped for "AEW Rampage," Hardy reportedly suffered a concussion and despite protocols in place with the company, the match continued and Guevara hit his finisher on him to end the bout. Guevara was suspended following the match.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Guevara has served his suspension, but there is currently no word on when the star will be factored into storylines. The article claims that ideas have been pitched for the star, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

It was unclear when Guevara's suspension began, as he wrestled a match on "AEW Collision" 10 days after the incident with Hardy. At the time, it was also not clear if Guevara ignored communication from the referee regarding AEW's concussion protocol, or if there was another reason for his suspension. Guevara and his wife Tay Melo welcomed their first child into the world in November 2023, and they have been traveling the world with their daughter.

This was not the first suspension in AEW for Guevara, who has been dubbed one of the original "four pillars" of the company. The star had previously been involved in a backstage altercation with Eddie Kingston, which led to a suspension. Before his "Collision" loss against Powerhouse Hobbs and his bout against Hardy, Guevara was last seen in the ring back in January, when he and partner Chris Jericho lost in a street fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Big Bill and Ricky Starks.