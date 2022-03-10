It looks like Anna Jay will be the next challenger for AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view saw Cargill become 29-0 as she retained her title over Tay Conti. At one point, Cargill attacked Jay at ringside, but Jay later hit her with a steel chair. Now AEW has released video of Jade calling Anna out.

As seen in the Twitter video below, Mark Sterling lashes out at fans for wanting to cheer Cargill now that she’s 29-0, when they didn’t cheer her before. Sterling said the fans don’t deserve to cheer for Cargill. Jade then took over and issued a warning to Jay.

“But like I said, Tay, nobody cares or gives a damn about that karate s--t,” Cargill said. “And Anna, I seen you with that chair, so you’re up next, b---h. And I am still That B---h on That B---h Show.”

Jay responded to Cargill’s promo and wrote, “Hmmmm….. me again? Good choice… [winking face emoji]”

Revolution marked Cargill’s 5th title defense since becoming champion by defeating Ruby Soho in the tournament finals back on January 5. Her first title defense was over Jay on the January 21 edition of AEW Rampage. Cargill also has successful title defenses over Julia Hart, A.Q.A., The Bunny, and now Conti.

Below is Cargill's full promo, along with Jay's reply:

