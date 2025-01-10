AEW Star Mercedes Mone Gushes Over Winning Rev Pro Unified Titles

This past weekend at NJPW/AEW Wrestle Dynasty, Mercedes Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa to become the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, along with retaining her NJPW STRONG Women's Title. Mone is now a triple champion, as she's also been holding the AEW TBS Title for 229 days. Following her victory, Mone explained in "Mone Mag" that she was overwhelmed with emotions after defeating Shirakawa, and felt proud that she's been able to enhance women's wrestling outside of AEW. She also spoke about older content creators in the industry, who she claims have ridiculed her for trying to create global exposure for women's wrestling.

"When the match was over, I was on my knees, being handed the Rev Pro titles with a look of exhaustion, pride, gratitude, and awe. None of that was acting, I promise. When I left WWE, the goal was to elevate women's wrestling and create more global opportunities and exposure. Many of the old guy podcasters mocked me for that and mocked that notion. I know publishing anything with my name gets them clicks and views, but I also believe that any of us from WWE and AEW, working in other promotions, when possible, helps achieve that goal. Shout out to Tony Khan for getting that, supporting so many other promotions, and especially allowing me to do so."

Mone also promised to "fiercely defend" the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, just as she has with the NJPW STRONG Women's Title. Mone recently defended her TBS Championship against Kris Statlander at Worlds End in December, making it her 13th title defense and the second time she's bested Statlander in two months.

