Mercedes Mone Escapes AEW Worlds End With TBS Title After Record-Breaking Rematch

Kris Statlander was the only thing stopping Mercedes Moné from bringing her AEW TBS Championship into 2025. After setting the record for the longest women's match in AEW history, Statlander and Moné engaged in a sequel match for the TBS title at Worlds End, and for the second time, Mone emerged the victor.

Statlander showed a greater deal of moxy than she did during her previous lock-up with Moné, earning the recognition of the champion with a confident kip-up. Moné, however, was not willing to acquiesce her title to just any energetic competitor, and continued to give Statlander the fight She dumped the small of Statlander's back onto the apron in the first act of the match, and continued to target the challenger's vulnerability well into the second half of the match with seven consecutive suplexes.

Statlander continued to survive against Moné, even kicking out at one-and-a-half following a top-rope dive from the champion. The ring barely held their fight, and both women spilled to the outside, taking the ring apron with them. Statlander was nearly counted out of the contest after Moné landed a Mone Maker on the outside, but "The CEO," ever a sadist, broke the count to trap Statlander's foot in the ring's scaffolding. While Statlander escaped for long enough to land two F5s onto Moné, the champion responded with a devastating piledriver onto the apron.