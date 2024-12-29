Mercedes Mone Escapes AEW Worlds End With TBS Title After Record-Breaking Rematch
Kris Statlander was the only thing stopping Mercedes Moné from bringing her AEW TBS Championship into 2025. After setting the record for the longest women's match in AEW history, Statlander and Moné engaged in a sequel match for the TBS title at Worlds End, and for the second time, Mone emerged the victor.
Statlander showed a greater deal of moxy than she did during her previous lock-up with Moné, earning the recognition of the champion with a confident kip-up. Moné, however, was not willing to acquiesce her title to just any energetic competitor, and continued to give Statlander the fight She dumped the small of Statlander's back onto the apron in the first act of the match, and continued to target the challenger's vulnerability well into the second half of the match with seven consecutive suplexes.
Statlander continued to survive against Moné, even kicking out at one-and-a-half following a top-rope dive from the champion. The ring barely held their fight, and both women spilled to the outside, taking the ring apron with them. Statlander was nearly counted out of the contest after Moné landed a Mone Maker on the outside, but "The CEO," ever a sadist, broke the count to trap Statlander's foot in the ring's scaffolding. While Statlander escaped for long enough to land two F5s onto Moné, the champion responded with a devastating piledriver onto the apron.
Statlander kept the fight alive for a record-breaking 24 minutes
Statlander lay motionless on the floor until the count of nine, to which she appeared next to Moné, suddenly full of life. Moné, frustrated, slapped Statlander, and attempted several submission holds before she howled in frustration.
"Give up!" Moné screamed. "Why won't you give up?"
Statlander responded to Moné's taunts by setting her up for a Saturday Night Fever, only to have the attempt reversed into a series of roll-up pins and counters. Moné ultimately found the upper hand as she grabbed Statlander's boot to prevent her from kicking out of a roll-up attempt.
While Moné left the ring with the AEW TBS Championship, which she's held for 216 days and counting, Statlander left the ring to a standing ovation. Both women broke their own record Saturday, with their second TBS title lock-up breaking the record for the longest women's match in AEW history at 24 minutes — more than double the time of Mariah May and Thunder Rosa's Tijuana Street Fight.