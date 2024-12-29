Mariah May Retains AEW Women's World Title After Brutal Worlds End Street Fight

Mariah May defended her AEW Women's World Championship by defeating Thunder Rosa in a violent Tijuana Street Fight at Worlds End. May was making the seventh title defense of her reign against the former champion, with Rosa holding the statistical advantage going into the bout having beat May in April 2024. The bout itself saw a number of different spots themed around Tijuana, seeing the champion spitting tequila in the challenger's face, and later the challenger introducing a pinata filled with tacks rather than candy. Both competitors shared stretches of the advantage in back-and-forth action, until Rosa landed a Death Valley Driver and introduced the tacks into the bout. She sought to drive May into them, but would have the move countered into a May Day into the tacks, requiring a kick-out at two.

May then headed outside the ring to gloat towards Rosa's father sat ringside, taking his cane and attempting a running knee towards Rosa and the steel steps, only for the challenger to dodge the champion to send her into the steps. Rosa then grabbed her father's cane to hit May with, bringing a table into the bout and setting it up as a launch pad for a flying dropkick. May kicked out of the following pinfall attempt but Rosa then choked her with a chain before grabbing a steel chair to plant her face first into. Rosa went back to choking May with the chain and looked like she could have had the submission win, had it not been for May reaching and grabbing a bag of dirt — from the Tijuana graveyard dirt brought by Rosa's father — and casting it towards Rosa's face. That allowed for her to land a stiff Storm Zero off the apron through the table, thus earning the pinfall and her title retention.