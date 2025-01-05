Mercedes Mone Becomes Triple Champion After AEW X NJPW Wrestle Dynasty Win

Mercedes Mone won a third concurrent title at AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, defeating Mina Shirakawa to retain her NJPW Strong Women's Championship as well as winning the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship. Mone was making the fourth defense of her 189-day reign, having captured it in a previous Title vs. Title match against Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door 2024. It was also her first match since defending the TBS Championship at AEW Worlds End in December. Shirakawa lost the belt in the third defense of a reign that started with a win over Dani Luna in August.

The bout itself saw both champions throw everything they had at one another, with the story of the match emerging through damage done to Mone's right knee tipping the affair in Shirakawa's favor. The British Women's Champion never found a way to take full advantage, and while she scored multiple near-falls before locking Mone in a submission until she battled to the ropes, ultimately Mone survived several attempts at a package pin and wrestled Shirakawa into the Mone Maker for the victory. After the match, Mone extended a handshake, which Shirakawa appeared to accept — only to slap the hand away and call for one more match.

With her win, Mone is now a champion across three different companies — RevPro, AEW, and NJPW — across three different continents in the form of Europe, North America, and Asia. She also appears to be veering back in the direction of the babyface alignment she presented during her AEW debut back in March.