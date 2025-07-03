Massive Tag Team Match With Multiple Big Stipulations Official For AEW All In: Texas

The Young Bucks will officially be taking on the team of Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at All In Texas next weekend and it's not just their EVP status on the line, as mentioned by the babyfaces when they put forth their challenge last week. Following Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's trios match alongside Konosuke Takeshita on "AEW Dynamite," Ospreay and Strickland came out to challenge the Bucks once again.

Matthew and Nicholas weren't interested in putting their EVP status up for Ospreay and Strickland to possibly take, but Strickland explained that it wouldn't be them taking the executive vice president reigns, they would be giving it back to the fans and AEW President Tony Khan. Ospreay got an idea to convince the heels, and he whispered to Strickland to trust him. Ospreay said that if the Bucks win, then both Ospreay and Strickland will be unable to challenge for the AEW World Championship for a year.

With that stipulation also on the line, the Young Bucks agreed. The bout was made official and will take place at the pay-per-view, AEW's first stadium show in the United States, on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.