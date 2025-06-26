Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland Challenge Young Bucks For EVP Titles At AEW All In

Will Ospreay may have barely had time to tape up his wrists before he and Swerve Strickland were thrown into tag action against Blake Christian and Lee Johnson Wednesday, but his All In plans are being set well in advance. After The Young Bucks used their executive influence to suddenly move Ospreay and Strickland's planned tag team match up in the "AEW Dynamite" card, Ospreay and Strickland responded to their disrespect with a challenge: at All In, it will be Ospreay and Strickland versus the Young Bucks for the Bucks' EVP titles.

Despite their lack of preparation, the team of Ospreay and Strickland made short work out of their competitors. Ospreay and Strickland laid waste onto Christian and Johnson throughout the entire contest, with signature flips and resounding strikes punctuating the match. While the Young Bucks' mid-match arrival temporarily threw Ospreay off of his game, Ospreay and Strickland quickly reassumed match dominance, and their tag team synergy was shown in full force as Ospreay eliminated Johnson with a running elbow to set Strickland up for a Brainbuster-House Call combo to win the match.

After the match, Ospreay and Strickland attempted to rush the ringside Young Bucks, but security quickly separated the two parties. Irate, Strickland took to the microphone and laid out Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's disrespect before challenging them to a match at All In. Ospreay spoke next, and goaded the pair to put their EVP titles on the line. Neither Jackson had time to respond before Strickland laid them and security out with a dive, and the two challengers ran the EVPs off to end the segment. Backstage, the Young Bucks flexed their executive arm once more to officially suspended Ospreay and Strickland for a week without pay.

This high-stakes tag team match is the fifth match announced for July 12's All In festivities.