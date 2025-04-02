AEW Announces Start Times For All In: Texas & Related Events

All Elite Wrestling's road to All In Texas on July 12 is already underway, with seeds already being planted on TV relating to what fans can expect at Globe Life Field. As the anticipation begins to build, AEW have officially announced the schedule for the week leading up their biggest event in North American history, as well as a special start time for All In Texas itself.

As first reported by the Dallas Morning News, the main show portion of All In Texas will begin at 2PM local time, meaning that it will air live at 3PM on the east coast, and midday on the west coast. It's not been confirmed what time the Zero Hour or Buy-In portion of the show will start, but given that AEW have traditionally started their pay-per-view pre-shows 90 minutes before the main card, it's likely that the festivities at Globe Life Field will commence before 1PM local time.

Before AEW gets to Globe Life Field, the company will invade the Dallas County area in the final week before All In Texas with the July 9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, as well as a special episode of "AEW Collision" that will take place in the same building on Thursday, July 10, both of which will have a 7PM local start time.

AEW will then arrive in Arlington on Friday, July 11, with the Starrcast Texas convention at the Sheraton Hotel, which will also spill over to July 12, before giving fans one final piece of wrestling action in the form of Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor event on July 11, which will take place at the Esports Stadium, situated less than 15 minutes away from Globe Life Field, at 7PM local time.