Six Women Enter AEW Owen Hart Cup, Including Mercedes Mone

Last night's episode of "AEW Collision" proved to be both action and news-packed. One of the major notes coming out of the show centers on a half-dozen names declaring themselves for the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, in which the winner will receive an AEW Women's Championship match at AEW All In on July 12. Currently, that title is held by "Timeless" Toni Storm.

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone revealed herself as the tournament's first entrant in a post-match promo, citing her desire for even more gold as her reasoning. When AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone then mentioned the fierce competition coming to the tournament, he identified former ROH Women's Television Champion and Mone's recent challenger Billie Starkz as a part of it as well.

ROH Women's Champion Athena confirmed herself as the third participant through a backstage segment alongside Starkz. In it, Athena also warned Mone to keep her and Starkz's name out of her mouth following their physical confrontation earlier in the evening.

Ahead of her "Collision" main event match against Starkz, former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter threw her name into the tournament hat too. In Hayter's case, she aims to create a full circle moment by reclaiming the title she previously held at the pay-per-view event that marked her 2024 return to television.

Finally, Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander will enter the Women's Owen Hart Tournament, with the latter stating that no one in the AEW locker room could stop her. Rosa, however, asserted that she could beat Statlander. Nevertheless, both appear to be on good terms heading into the tournament as they concluded their respective backstage interview with a handshake.

The brackets for both the Men and Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournaments will be revealed on the April 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite."