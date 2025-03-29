AEW Collision Live Coverage 3/29 - Jamie Hayter Returns, Mercedes Moné & Jay White In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision" on March 29 from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

We're eight days away from "Dynasty". On "Dynamite", The Hurt Syndicate told Bryan Keith and Big Bill that they could have a shot at the tag titles if they won a match. They will try to do that tonight when they take on Top Flight.

On "Dynamite", "Switchblade" Jay White made two announcements. One is that he will enter the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament and the other is that an "Original Collision Cowboy" would return to "Collision". He issued an open challenge that is being answered by Kevin "The Jet" Knight.

Jamie Hayter has been absent while dealing with visa issues and is finally making her way back to AEW. She will face Queen Aminata. Aminata is coming off a loss to Julia Hart last week. The TBS Champion, Mercedes Moné will also be in action.

At "Dynasty", Rated FTR will challenge Death Riders for the Trios titles. Before that match, Wheeler Yuta will go one-on-one with Dax Harwood.