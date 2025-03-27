Cope & FTR To Challenge Death Riders For AEW World Trios Titles At Dynasty

Despite appearing to not be on the same page last week when Dax Harwood walked out on Rated FTR following Cope's AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley in a street fight, they're now set to challenge the Death Riders for the AEW Trios Championships at Dynasty. Cope, Harwood, and Cash Wheeler sat down on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday in a pre-recorded interview with Tony Schiavone, and Harwood explained he let his emotions get the best of him.

He explained he thought that FTR had lost sight of their goal and should be challenging the Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championships now that Cope is finished with Moxley. However, Cope and Wheeler convinced him they should challenge the Death Riders' PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli one more time for the Trios Championships at Dynasty. Though Harwood agreed to the match, there was still some tension as the trio signed off.

Later in the night in a backstage segment with the Death Riders, PAC said they're the ones challenging Rated FTR. He said they're challenging them to survive at Dynasty, solidifying the match for April 6.