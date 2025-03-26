AEW Dynamite Results 3/26 - Women's Tag Team Action, Kenny Omega Faces Blake Christian & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on March 26, 2025, coming to you live from the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota!

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will be joining forces with Thunder Rosa to square off with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in tag team competition. Not only did Storm extend Bayne an opportunity to challenge her for her title at AEW Dynasty on April 6 during last week's edition of "Dynamite", but Ford and Bayne have proven to be allies over the course of the last few weeks as issues between them, Kris Statlander, Storm, and Rosa have been ramping up.

As he prepares to defend the AEW International Championship against Ricochet and "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Dynasty, Kenny Omega looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout as he collides with Blake Christian in non-title competition. This will be Omega's first time in action since retaining his title against Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution on March 9, while Christian will be squaring off in a "Dynamite" ring for the second time ever with the other occasion being on May 24, 2023 when he, Metalik, and AR Fox unsuccessfully challenged the former House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Speaking of Takeshita, he will be returning to action on "Dynamite" for the first time since defeating Max Caster on the March 12 episode of the show as he goes one-on-one with Mark Briscoe. The two men met each other in the ring on the March 22 episode of "Collision" when Takeshita and his Don Callis Family stablemates Lance Archer and Brian Cage emerged victorious against Briscoe, Rocky Romero, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Hobbs himself will be competing in a match of his own as he takes on another one of Takeshita's Don Callis Family stablemate Mark Davis. Hobbs, the aforementioned Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Will Ospreay currently hold a win over Davis, Archer, Cage, and Bryan Keith.

The remaining member of Don Callis Family Kyle Fletcher will also be in action elsewhere tonight as he collides with Hounds of Hell's Brody King. Additionally, Tony Schiavone will be sitting down with Rated FTR after Dax Harwood stormed away from ringside and refused to help Cope up last week as he, Cash Wheeler, and Willow Nightingale checked on him following a Street Fight for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley. MVP will also find out if MJF has chosen to accept his offer to join The Hurt Syndicate tonight as the two meet face-to-face.