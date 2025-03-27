AEW's Jay White Becomes Latest Entrant In Loaded Men's 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Cup

Jay White became the latest star to declare his entry into the 2025 Owen Hart Cup during "AEW Dynamite."

Much like "Hangman" Adam Page and Will Ospreay before him, White announced his intent to win the tournament and thus a shot at the World Championship at All In Texas in an interview segment with Renee Paquette. He noted that last year's tournament hadn't gone well, falling short at the semi-finals to eventual runner-up "Hangman" Page, and spending three months on the sidelines injured afterward. But this year would be different and he will win the Owen Hart Cup, even if either of Ospreay or Page cross paths with him. "Switchblade" then went on to challenge anyone who thinks they are more worthy of his spot during this weekend's "AEW Collision."

'Switchblade' Jay White has officially entered the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max@ReneePaquette | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/CpD4tdLEvP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2025

Last year's Owen Hart Cup was the first to introduce the stipulation that the holder goes on to challenge for the World title at All In, and saw Bryan Danielson defeat Page in the final before going on to defeat Swerve Strickland for the title. The previous holders of the tournament before Danielson were Ricky Starks and Adam Cole in 2023 and 2022 respectively. It has yet to have been announced when the tournament itself will begin, with the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view due to stage the next World Championship match between champion Jon Moxley and challenger Strickland.