Hangman Adam Page Becomes Latest AEW Star To Enter 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament

The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament has just got even bigger as former AEW World Champion Hangman Page has officially declared himself for the competition on the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite."

During a backstage interview with Renee Paquette on the March 19 episode, Page said that there's a lot of people in AEW with their eyes on being the one to dethrone Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, and he wants in on the action. After stating that he wants to focus on what is best for himself, the thing that he feels would be best for him is if he was the one to be the next AEW World Champion.

With that said, Page felt like the best way to get back to the top of AEW would be to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which kicks off later this year. While there is no official starting date for the competition at the time of writing, Page isn't the only one who has his eye on winning the tournament and earning an AEW World Championship shot as Will Ospreay declared himself for "The Owen" on last week's episode of "Dynamite."

The tournament is one that Page knows very well as he came within inches of winning the 2024 edition of the competition. He made it to the final by beating Jeff Jarrett and Jay White, but fell short in the final when he was defeated by Bryan Danielson, who went on to defeat Swerve Strickland at All In London to become the AEW World Champion. Both Page and Ospreay will be looking to replicate what Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ricky Starks have achieved by winning "The Owen," but with so many people in AEW wanting to dethrone Jon Moxley, expect more of the company's biggest names to declare themselves for the tournament in the coming weeks.