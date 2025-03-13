Will Ospreay Declares For 2025 Owen Hart Tournament For AEW World Title Shot At All In

Will Ospreay is not just gunning for the AEW World Championship, he's looking to headline All In in July for his chance at the gold by winning the Owen Hart Memorial Cup Tournament. Ospreay made the announcement in the ring during "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. Ospreay addressed the crowd after his vicious steel cage match against Kyle Fletcher at Revolution where he picked up the victory.

Ospreay showed off his bumps and bruises before talking about what was next for him. He mentioned Cope taking on Jon Moxley for the championship next week on "Dynamite" in a street fight and Swerve Strickland challenging the champion at Dynasty in April. Ospreay declared himself for "The Owen," though the tournament date has not yet been set by AEW as of this writing.

Last year, the tournament began in June before All In in August. This year, All In takes place earlier, on July 12 from Arlington, Texas. In 2024, the men's final came down to Bryan Danielson and Adam Page, with Danielson getting the victory and the shot at Strickland at All In, where he was victorious.