AEW Dynamite Results 3/12 - Kenny Omega And MJF Share Something On Their Minds

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on March 12, 2025, coming to you live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California!

Kenny Omega has had no shortage of issues with Don Callis and the rest of The Don Callis Family over the course of the past several weeks, having joined forces with Will Ospreay to defeat Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15. He then challenged Takeshita for the AEW International Championship this past Sunday at AEW Revolution, and was able to dethrone him as titleholder fighting off Callis in the closing moments of the match to pin Takeshita. With some new gold around his waist, Omega will be sharing something on his mind tonight.

MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page have had no shortage of issues with one another over the past little while, and have become quite familiar with one another in a series of heated verbal exchanges and physical altercations. This led to a match between them at Revolution in Los Angeles, with Page delivering the Dead Eye, Angel's Wings, and Buckshot Lariat to secure the victory. Following such, MJF will be making an appearance on tonight's show in what is sure to be an explosive segment as he stews in the loss.