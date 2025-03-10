Will Ospreay Survives Long & Bloody AEW Revolution Cage Match With Kyle Fletcher

Will Ospreay emerged victorious after a bloody cage match against Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution, but it took a lot to take out his former friend and a lot of blood was shed. The men started off the match on top of the cage, staring each other down before the battle began.

It was Fletcher who broke open Ospreay first and licked his blood from the cage. He started off the match hot, but was soon also bleeding. The pair battled back and forth until Mark Davis came down to the ring and cut the lock off the cage. He gave Fletcher a chair and a bag of weapons, but it was Ospreay to get to the bag first. He grabbed a barbed wire bat and raked the wire over Fletcher's face.

Fletcher pleaded with Ospreay and took out a United Empire armband. He hit a low blow before Ospreay could hit him with the bat again, then shoved the bloodied armband in Ospreay's mouth. He picked up the bat, but ran right into a Hidden Blade and Stormbreaker. Ospreay hit an Oscutter to Fletcher from the side of the cage, but Fletcher was able to kick out and climbed the structure, where he retrieved a screwdriver from the top. He nailed Ospreay in the head with it, then attacked his sides and back. Fletcher hit a Brain Buster, then another on a chair, but Ospreay kicked out.

Fletcher emptied a bag of tacks onto the mat, but was on the receiving end of them first when Ospreay hit a Styles Clash on top of them. The pair battled up the cage to the top, where Ospreay hit a Spanish Fly, sending them both crashing to the canvas. Ospreay hit Fletcher with another Hidden Blade, followed by a Tiger Driver '91 for the victory.