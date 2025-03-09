AEW Revolution Results 3/9 - Several Titles On The Line, Swerve Strickland Faces Ricochet In A #1 Contenders Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Revolution on March 9, 2025, coming to you from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California!

Jon Moxley will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Powerhouse Hobbs at the "AEW Dynamite" Maximum Carnage special as he defends against Cope. Cope and his ally Jay White have had no shortage of issue with Moxley and his Death Riders stablemates, with Cope having taken out PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir (with some help from Willow Nightingale) with a series of Con-Chair-Tos over the course of the past few weeks.

Speaking of the AEW World Championship, the next challenger for the title will be revealed tonight as archrivals Swerve Strickland and Ricochet go head-to-head with each other. Strickland has been looking to exact his retribution on Ricochet ever since Ricochet attacked Strickland a handful of weeks ago with a pair of scissors and stole his Embassy robe from him. Strickland's associate Prince Nana later challenged Ricochet to tonight's match, to which Ricochet accepted.

Toni Storm will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since becoming a four time titleholder as she defends against former friend turned bitter rival Mariah May. May betrayed Storm a number of months ago, dethroning her as AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In on August 25, 2024. After months of brewing tensions among them, Storm won back the title from May at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Mercedes Mone will be defending the TBS Championship against World Wonder Ring Stardom star Momo Watanabe. Watanabe defeated the aforementioned Nightingale, Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena, and CMLL star Persephone in a Four-Way Match during the finals of the International Women's Cup on the pre-show at the cross promotional Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5, earning a shot at any title in any of the participating companies before ultimately opting to challenge Mone.

Three other championships will be up for grabs tonight, as Kenny Omega challenges Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family for the AEW International Championship. As part of the Revolution International Championship Series, Orange Cassidy defeated Roderick Strong on the February 19 episode of "Dynamite" but was unsuccessful in dethroning Takeshita as titleholder. Elsewhere, The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will be defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship for the second time ever as they square off with Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd of The Outrunners after issues between them have been bubbling up over the past few weeks. Hounds of Hell's Brody King will also be challenging Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship after the former and Strickland came up short to the latter and Ricochet this past Wednesday on "Dynamite".

Will Ospreay looks to settle his differences with longtime rival and former close friend Kyle Fletcher as the two collide in a Steel Cage Match. Fletcher turned his back on Ospreay a number of months ago when he revealed his allegiance to The Don Callis Family, each holding a win over one another in singles competition at AEW Full Gear and AEW Worlds End. Ospreay and the aforementioned Omega also hold a win over Fletcher and Takeshita at Grand Slam: Australia.

"Hangman" Adam Page will be going one-on-one with bitter rival MJF as the two also look to put their issues to bed once and for all. Page and MJF have encountered one another a handful of times over the course of the last several weeks in a series of tense verbal confrontations and major pull apart brawls.

Additionally, Chris Jericho will be putting the Ring of Honor World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Bandido on the February 22 episode of "AEW Collision" as he defends against Gravity on the Zero Hour Pre-Show beginning at 6:30 PM ET! BIG BOOM! A.J. will also be competing in his first match since defeating QT Marshall on the Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show back in November as he teams up with the aforementioned Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to square off with Mason Madden and Mansoor of MxM Collection and Johnny TV. The Undisputed Kingdom's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and the aforementioned Strong will be joining forces with Daniel Garcia to take on Shane Taylor, Captain Shawn Dean, Lee Moriarty, and Carlie Bravo of Shane Taylor Promotions, and Hologram will be teaming up with Komander for the first time in AEW to face Blake Christian and Lee Johnson.