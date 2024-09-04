Jamie Hayter Opens Up About AEW Return At All In 2024

There was a point in time where some AEW fans thought that Jamie Hayter might never return to wrestling as she had been injured for that long. However, the former AEW Women's World Champion made her triumphant return to the company at All In London in front of a capacity crowd in her home country. Hayter might not have been able to get her hands on Saraya at All In, but she has dealt with the next best thing, Saraya's close friend Harley Cameron, who she not only beat up at Wembley Stadium, but also defeated in her "AEW Dynamite" return on August 28.

Given that she was on the shelf for 15 months, Hayter's return at All In must have felt special to the Southampton native, and she revealed how she was feeling on the day of the show during a recent appearance on "AEW Close-Up" with Renee Paquette.

"I definitely had a couple of panic attacks, I was so nervous but so happy to be back," Hayter said. "I don't think anything could have been better than home, nothing beats home does it? It was a great moment, my family were in the crowd as well, they haven't seen me do anything wrestling related in the UK since 2017 in front of a maybe 20 people in a little community center in Southampion."

Hayter joked that her mother was clapping so much that her arthritis started playing up, but as for how she felt herself, Hayter revealed that she had tunnel vision at All In and didn't really get to soak in the moment until after she got backstage when the adrenaline began to wear off, stating that she felt fantasic.

