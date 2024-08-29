Jamie Hayter Wins First Match Since May 2023 On AEW Dynamite While Saraya Fumes

Jamie Hayter came out victorious in her first match in 15 months against Harley Cameron on "AEW Dynamite" after returning to the company at Wembley Stadium during the Zero-Hour pre-show before All In. When Hayter returned at Wembley Stadium, she interrupted Cameron's Outcasts stablemate Saraya's big moment, taking out the Knight family, who had accompanied Saraya to the ring, as she did so.

Hayter started off the match aggressively against Cameron. After taking Hayter's offense, Cameron slid out of the ring, where Saraya checked on her. Hayter also got out of the ring and stared Saraya down, before getting Cameron back in the squared circle. Cameron looked for Sole Food, but Hayter countered and hit three back-to-back backbreakers, then the Hayterade for the victory. Following the match, Saraya threw Cameron back into Hayter's way to distract her as she escaped over the ring barricade and through the crowd.

The win was Hayter's first since she was sidelined for various injuries following dropping the AEW Women's' World Championship to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing in May 2023. It was previously reported that Hayter had to receive special permission from doctors to wrestle the match against Storm to drop the title. The former women's champion was previously locked in a feud with Saraya, Storm, and Ruby Soho.

