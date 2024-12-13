Wrestling Convention Starrcast Set For 2025 Return Alongside Major PPV

In the early days of AEW, the company's pay-per-views were often accompanied by the Starrcast fan convention, run by podcast host and businessman Conrad Thompson. Earlier this week, Thompson announced that Starrcast will return next year, coinciding with AEW All In, set to take place in Arlington, Texas.

The convention is scheduled for July 2025 during the week surrounding All In. Exact dates, as well as details on panels and appearances, will be announced in the coming weeks and months. Past Starrcast conventions have included big names such as Bret Hart, CM Punk, Sting, and many more.

Next year's iteration will be the first Starrcast since 2023 to position itself alongside an AEW event, with the most recent convention taking place this past April in Australia. The 2025 convention will be the eighth Starrcast overall, with Thompson putting on the first edition in 2018 to coincide with All In, the independent event run by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks.

Thompson announced the news alongside Tony Schiavone during AEW's ticket onsale event for All In, which took place Monday morning in Arlington. Schiavone noted that the event is "built on nostalgia," with appearances from a wide range of stars from wrestling's past.

"When we got the call that All In and Starrcast are back together, it hit me in the feels," Thompson said. "It's gonna be Woodstock for wrestling fans."

Before wrapping up, Thompson revealed one name who can be expected to be at next year's Starrcast — Ric Flair. Schiavone then stated that he wouldn't be too pleased to see Flair at the convention before making it clear that he was joking.