Sixth Annual Starrcast Officially On For AEW All Out Weekend

Starrcast VI now has official dates and a location.

Podcast host Conrad Thompson has corroborated to Fightful Select that Starrcast VI will be held in Chicago, Illinois between September 1 and 3. Despite the newly confirmed dates and location, plans for the event have been in motion for several months but were decelerated until details about All Out were unveiled.

It was confirmed during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past Sunday that All Out would be held on September 3 at the United Center. The company was in "The Windy City" earlier this month for the debut of "Collision" on June 17. Although no matches are yet to be confirmed for the event, All In will also be taking place the week prior in London, England at Wembley Stadium on August 27.

The wrestling convention was founded by Thompson in 2018 and made its return with Starrcast V last year after taking a leave of absence for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite being twice held in Illinois in 2018 and 2019, Starrcast has also made stops across the nation in Nevada, Maryland, and Tennessee.

Starrcast V was held during the same weekend as WWE's SummerSlam premium live event between July 29 and 31 and featured a variety of streaming broadcasts featuring the likes of Saraya, Johnny Gargano, and The Roast of Ric Flair. The weekend was capped off with Jim Crockett Promotions' Ric Flair's Last Match event, during which Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.