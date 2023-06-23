AEW All In 2023 Reportedly Highest Gate For Pro Wrestling Show Since WWE WrestleMania 32

AEW All In continues to smash records in the pro wrestling industry.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that All In is currently at 66,500 tickets sold with a gate of around $8.35 million for the company's first United Kingdom event set to emanate from Wembley Stadium. As a result, it is now the largest paid attendance for a pro wrestling event since WWE held WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

While some may say it's up for dispute, WWE reported in 2016 that they drew a record attendance of 101,763 with a gate of $17.3 million, breaking the previous WrestleMania III attendance record set in 1987. WWE returned to AT&T Stadium in 2022 for WrestleMania 38, which turned out to be a two-night event. Night One drew 77,899 and Night Two drew 78,453 for a combined attendance of 156,352.

All In is already set to be AEW's highest-attended event since the company's formation in 2019. Their previous attendance record was set in 2021 with an estimated 20,177 fans at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. That episode featured Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega and Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho off the heels of several major debuts that summer.

AEW's second highest-attended show was their co-promoted Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2022 alongside New Japan Pro-Wrestling. That event emanated from the United Center in Chicago.

As of this writing, AEW has not announced any matches for their U.K. debut at Wembley Stadium. Fans can expect to learn the direction of top storylines following the second Forbidden Door event, which takes place this Sunday in Toronto.