AEW All Out Officially Set For September 3, One Week After All In At Wembley Stadium

All Elite Wrestling will be doing its own version of the Hokey-Pokey later this year when they go All In, and then All Out.

During the broadcast of Forbidden Door 2023, AEW announced that the company will be returning to the Chicagoland area when they present All Out at the United Center on September 3. Before that, AEW will return to the arena that birthed it, Hoffman Estates' NOW Arena on August 30, before "AEW Collision" returns to the United Center on September 2. No word on when tickets will go on sale for the trio of events.

The announcement ends speculation that AEW was not holding All Out, as there is already this year's All In event, set to be held in London's Wembley Stadium just a week before All Out's traditional weekend. All In has already sold over 60,000 tickets for the August 27 event, and there is still no word on how the show will be broadcast. Whether streaming or on traditional PPV, it's shaping up to be a busy end of August/start of September for AEW.

That weekend will mark the second time that "AEW Collision" comes to the United Center, having held the debut edition of the Saturday night program in the arena on June 17, featuring the return of former AEW World Champion CM Punk.