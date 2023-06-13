Tony Khan Comments On The Possibility Of AEW All Out 2023

With AEW All In scheduled for Sunday, August 27, many fans have wondered if the company still intends to hold their annual All Out pay-per-view, which traditionally falls on Labor Day weekend — one week after August 27. Former AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens seemingly confirmed that AEW will host All Out the week following All In, but as of now, AEW has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

During an appearance on "Barstool Rasslin'," AEW President Tony Khan was asked to address the possibility of the company holding an All Out event in 2023. Though his answer wasn't definitive, it appears that Khan is working hard to ensure that AEW will preserve the tradition of their annual All Out pay-per-view.

"We'd be approaching the fifth annual All Out, so I think it's safe to say I am not going to miss that kind of an opportunity," Khan said. "I'm waiting to confirm what people can expect, but certainly, we built a great tradition with All Out and this is going to be the fifth year of it. And [we are] coming up on the four-year anniversary of the original All Out, and now, of course, we're doing All In for the first time in AEW, AEW All In, London. And it would be very fitting for there to be All Out, so stay tuned for more information on that."

While fans will have to wait a little longer to gain some more clarity on the status of All Out, AEW continues to strongly promote their All In showcase, which will emanate from Wembley Stadium in London, England. As of May 29, All In had produced over 65,000 tickets sold and a revenue gate of over $8 million. Following the massive success of their initial ticket release, AEW opened up more seats on the floor and lower bowl.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Barstoon Rasslin'" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.