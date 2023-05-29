Tony Khan Reveals AEW All In Has Around 65,000 Tickets Sold And Has A Gate Over $8 Million

In recent months, AEW has taped episodes of "ROH Honor Club" and "AEW Rampage" at the venue of a live "AEW Dynamite," especially when the promotion goes to newer arenas. During Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing media scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan was asked if the trend would continue when AEW invades the United Kingdom for the first time this summer, especially since indie promotions PROGRESS and DEFY have announced shows in the lead-up to All In.

"There is a lot of excitement in the U.K. wrestling community, with other events popping up around All In — I think that's great," Khan said. "It's not that unusual for us, to be honest. At our big pay-per-view events, we've started to see that. I know there were other events here in Las Vegas, and I'm sure there'll be events in Toronto [before Forbidden Door]."

"I'm not surprised that there's a lot of excitement in the U.K. about it," Khan added.

As for the latest on All In ticket sales, Khan revealed AEW had surpassed the $8 million mark.

"I haven't released a new figure yet, but we're roughly at 65,000 [tickets]," Khan informed. "We're well over the $8 million mark. With the exchange rate, it changes with pounds, so when I say that, I mean $8 million going on $9 million that we're closing in on. It's very exciting for the company. It's a huge milestone, the biggest gate in the history of AEW, and one of the biggest gates in the history of professional wrestling."

While announcing the numbers, Khan said he was unsure if All In had surpassed WWE's Clash at the Castle for the biggest wrestling gate in the United Kingdom. Turns out, it has, according to Dave Meltzer, who said during the presser that Clash at the Castle generated a gate of $8.1 million.

"In that case, we've already set the record for the biggest [wrestling] event ever in the UK," Khan concluded.