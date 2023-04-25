WWE Clash At The Castle Brought Nearly £22M To Welsh Economy

On September 3, 2022, WWE's Clash at the Castle arrived to much fanfare at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, marking the promotion's first UK stadium show in 30 years. Not only was it a rousing success for the company, with it marking the "largest European gate ever" which was revealed by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, but according to a recent "BBC News" report it generated nearly £22 million for the Welsh economy as well.

With an announced attendance of 62,296, Welsh Rugby Union interim CEO Nigel Walker spoke glowingly about the impact the event had on Cardiff. "Clash at the Castle had a global audience of millions, and with all eyes on Principality Stadium, we showcased what a magnificent venue we have here in Cardiff."

The impact of the premium live event stretched far beyond Principality Stadium, with a study noting that three-quarters of attendees came from outside of Wales. Additionally, an Economic Impact Study, which talked to over 3,000 people, recorded that 57% of visitors to the event wanted to explore other parts of Wales.

Welsh Economy Minister Vaughan Gething also spoke about the impact the event had on the country. "In addition to the direct economic impact the event delivered here in Wales, it provided us with a huge boost to our profile internationally." The reported £22 million even just barely exceeded the amount generated by Six Nations international rugby matches, which brought in a little more than £20 million.

The main event of Clash at the Castle saw Scotland's Drew McIntyre challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, while Sheamus versus GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship garnered a lot of praise from fans and critics.