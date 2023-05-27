Road Dogg Talks All In At Wembley, Says AEW Wouldn't Take Him

"Road Dogg" Brian James — WWE's Senior VP of Live Events — has shared his two cents on AEW becoming the first North American promotion since WWE to hold a stadium show in the United Kingdom, and for having the drawing power to sell as many as 60,000 tickets for All In on August 27. While discussing AEW's impressive accomplishment on his "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast, James was asked if he had any advice for the upstart promotion.

"Advice goes both ways. They've done awesome at Wembley — that's an incredible amount of tickets sold," James admitted. "To me, it's about business. That's where I'm at, as I'm not in the trenches fighting for a spot anymore. Instead, I'm on the other side of the fence, thinking about the business aspect. From that standpoint, what a huge success it is, and kudos to them for doing it.

"I think the timing is right. It feels like something is rumbling, and dare I say '97 [start of the Monday Night Wars], but it feels like the business is either taking off — which it has already — and that [All In] is proof of it."

James said he often gets asked if AEW was doing "even better" than WWE in terms of global marketing, to which he says "it's comparable in a way" but that AEW still had ways to go before catching up to WWE. However, James reiterated that AEW had "done really well" in swinging for the fences and for being ambitious enough to book a stadium show.