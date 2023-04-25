Jeff Jarrett Believes Pro Wrestling Is Still On The Rise After News Of WWE-UFC Merger

2023 has had no shortage of major headlines in the world of professional wrestling. Just in the last month, a WWE-UFC merger under Endeavor deal was announced, and then AEW revealed that their first All In event will emanate from the historic Wembley Stadium in London for the company's United Kingdom debut. Those two particular moments stand out as "iconic" to Jeff Jarrett, who recently spoke to Jim Varsellone about the monumental changes happening in the business.

"Years ago, professional wrestling, we dip in and out of pop culture," Jarrett said. "And then WrestleMania continued to grow, but when you look at the entire scope of the industry now, it is mainstream in every facet that you can imagine. I truly believe that 12, 24 months from now... I think you're truly going to see professional wrestling, WWE, AEW go to another level because in so many ways, that merger... as far as the DNA of pop culture, the merger was announced and three days after that, [AEW] announced Wembley Stadium in London."

Jarrett added that unlike other sports that have seasons, pro wrestling operates 52 weeks a year. UFC has monthly pay-per-views, but the same people don't fight every month. The same could be said for popular television shows. He concluded that because the wrestling world generates revenue every week of the year, the world is taking notice of the industry's value.

While his in-ring days appear to be far from over, the 55-year-old Hall of Famer is certainly still involved in the behind-the-scenes aspect of the industry as the current Director of Business Development for AEW. Prior to that role, Jarrett spent the last few years in WWE as a producer, writer, and Senior Vice President of Live Events.

