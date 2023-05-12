AEW All In Reportedly Set Up For 74,000 Capacity Show At London's Wembley Stadium

All Elite Wrestling's All In event – the promotion's first-ever show in the United Kingdom – is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on August 27. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, over 65,000 tickets have been sold up until now. It's said that the event is currently set up for a capacity of 74,000 fans. However, if AEW hits that target, then the company will reportedly open up more seats. The report also points out that the sizing of the stage and how many seats that would eliminate has yet to be determined.