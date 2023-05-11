Will Ospreay Reportedly Set To Wrestle At AEW All PPV In At Wembley Stadium

The Assassin is coming back to AEW, according to one report.

On the latest edition of his Wrestling Observer Radio show, professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted that "as of a couple days ago," he's heard Will Ospreay is booked to have a match at AEW's second "All In" event at Wembley Stadium this August.

"I do not know his opponent, I do not know the match, but he was booked on the show," Meltzer said.

Ospreay, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, last appeared on AEW television in August when his United Empire tag team competed in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.