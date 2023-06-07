AEW Releases More Tickets For All In At Wembley Stadium

More seats are now available for AEW's upcoming All In show at Wembley Stadium in London, England. AEW official Tony Schiavone announced the availability of new floor and lower bowl tickets on today's "AEW Control Center" video, with changes in the production setup allowing them to open up new sections.

Over 65,000 tickets have been sold for All In as of May 29, with more likely having been moved in the days since. The event, which will be AEW's first foray into the United Kingdom and Europe at large, is set to take place on August 27.

It has yet to be announced how viewers at home will be able to watch the event, with AEW co-owner Tony Khan recently stating that he's still working on the broadcast details for All In. It should be noted that AEW has pointedly not referred to All In as a pay-per-view as of yet.

The next several months look to be quite eventful for AEW, and not just because of All In. The company will debut "Collision" on June 17, marked by the return of CM Punk. Just over a week later, AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling will hold the second-ever Forbidden Door event, set to feature Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada, and a rematch between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.

Though the company has been turning heads with regard to All In ticket sales, things aren't looking quite as positive for the upcoming Canadian tour. AEW is reportedly having difficulty moving tickets for several of their upcoming Canadian dates, including some of the very first episodes of "AEW Collision." As of yesterday, it was reported that only 700 tickets had been sold for the Hamilton, Ontario date on June 28, with disappointing sales in Regina and Calgary thus far as well.