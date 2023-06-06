NJPW, AEW Confirm Top Two Matches For Forbidden Door 2

The two marquee matches for Forbidden Door 2 are now confirmed. NJPW announced via a press conference on Tuesday that Kazuchika Okada will wrestle AEW's Bryan Danielson in one of the two main events at the NJPW x AEW crossover event. In the other main event, Kenny Omega will defend his IWGP United States Championship against Will Ospreay in a rematch of their bout at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ospreay had earned the right to challenge for Omega's title with a victory over Lance Archer at the recent NJPW Dominion event.

Subsequently, AEW confirmed via Twitter that the two announced matches will be headlining the June 25 event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

During his press conference, Okada made it clear that the stakes for their match were to determine "the real Best in the World" and not for any championship titles.

