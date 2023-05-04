SANADA Vs. Yota Tsuji Among Four Matches Added To Card For NJPW Dominion In June

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced four new title matches for the upcoming Dominion 6.4 in Osaka-jo Hall pay-per-view on June 4, including SANADA defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Yota Tsuji. Additionally, El Phantasmo, who returned to NJPW at Wrestling Dontaku 2023 after being expelled from BULLET CLUB, will challenge BC's David Finlay for the NEVER Openweight Championship. Jeff Cobb and Zack Sabre Jr. are also set to collide for the NJPW World Television Championship, while Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis will put the IWGP Tag Team Championship on the line against EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi and Bishamon's Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI in a three-way bout.

In addition to those championship encounters, it was confirmed earlier this week that Jon Moxley is set to appear at Dominion 6.4 in Osaka-jo Hall, which takes place three weeks before the second AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NJPW has noted that the former AEW World Champion will be in action alongside Shota Umino at Dominion. Moxley is also penciled in to perform at NJPW's Resurgence event on May 21, but his opponent for that show in Long Beach, California, has yet to be determined.

Another bout confirmed for Dominion is a No.1 contenders match for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship between Lance Archer and either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Will Ospreay. Archer is set to find out his opponent when Tanahashi and Ospreay battle it out at Resurgence later this month.