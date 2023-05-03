AEW Star Jon Moxley Announced For NJPW Dominion As Forbidden Door 2 Approaches

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley will be appearing at the upcoming Dominion 6.4 in Osaka-jo Hall event on June 4. The former AEW World Champion will be traveling to Japan three weeks before the second AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NJPW revealed that the Blackpool Combat Club member would be returning to the promotion in a video package. Moxley's most recent match for NJPW came in October 2022, where he, Eddie Kingston, Homicide, Amazing Red, Kazuchika Okada and YOH defeated Jay White, Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo, Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson in a tag team elimination match at The Night Before Rumble On 44th Street: A Halloween Special event in New York City, New York.

In the video shared by NJPW, Moxley says, "Well maybe this is none of my business, but maybe I want to make it my business. A storm is coming to Japan. The Death Rider. Now how y'all gonna pick on my young boy like that? At Dominion, the Boogeyman of New Japan Pro-Wrestling returns." Moxley wore a hooded "Blackpool Wrestling" sweater throughout the video while he stood in front of a city skyline during the night. The clip concluded with a graphic saying "Mox is back."

Earlier this week it was revealed that Moxley would be in action at NJPW Strong's upcoming Resurgence event on May 21 in Long Beach, California. It has yet to be disclosed who the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion will be facing that night.