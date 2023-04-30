Jon Moxley Announced For NJPW Strong Resurgence

NJPW announced on Sunday night that AEW star Jon Moxley will be competing at NJPW Strong's next event, Resurgence on May 21. His opponent has yet to be announced. Moxley's last NJPW appearance was in October at the Night Before Rumble On 44th Street event, where he teamed with Amazing Red, Eddie Kingston, Homicide, YOH, and Kazuchika Okada in an Elimination Tag Team match.

Moxley is a former two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. His last reign lasted from January 2020 to July 2021. It was Lance Archer who ended his reign during night two of the 2021 AEW Fyter Fest event.

Resurgence will be taking place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.