All Elite Wrestling Superstar Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been very vocal about his contract situation, stating that he’s a free agent in 2024 and will sign “wherever the money is.” Following the home-grown AEW star making such a loud statement about his contract and not stating whether he’d be with the company in two years, AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had a heated discussion with MJF over his comments.

Since the reported discussion between the two, Khan had yet to comment publicly about it until today during the AEW Double or Nothing media call. The AEW President also mentioned how impactful his company has been in raising the importance of wrestlers’ free agency status, giving talent another place to work and use as leverage.

“I think wrestling thrives when real life comes on screen,” Khan mentioned while talking about the contract status of MJF. “The real-life conflict is often just as exciting as any conflict on screen. Which is one of the great things about what AEW has brought to the wrestling business.”

Not only has the creation of AEW helped those hired as All Elite wrestlers, but it’s also helped WWE talent use AEW as leverage in contract negotiations. Randy Orton was the most notable WWE star to seemingly use AEW as leverage to maximize the amount of money he got from WWE, posting photos with the words “Elite” in the background during his contract negotiations. Orton also tagged FTR, Cody Rhodes, and Chris Jericho, who were AEW wrestlers at the time.

“There was no real major free-agent market with the top stars, the top top stars crossing between promotions (before AEW),” Khan said. “Frankly, the competition needed to be brought to the biggest stage, in the 90s we had TBS and TNT both in the wrestling game, and now with the launch of AEW we’ve been able to bring that back, and I think taking what’s happening in real life, potential movement and contract negotiations is exciting.”

This weekend “AEW Double or Nothing” will feature MJF vs. Wardlow, a match that’s three years in the making since the duo has been attached at the hip from the inception of the company. With MJF referencing his contract situation heavily during the feud, Khan detailed what the real-life grievances can add to their match this Sunday.

“It added another element to the party of a very exciting match at Double or Nothing with Wardlow and MJF who has been very critical, not only about his own contract but his former bodyguard,” Khan said. “For Wardlow, this is a huge opportunity to officially become a part of AEW but also to send a message. For MJF it’s an opportunity to air some real-life grievances and air his actual status contractually or otherwise.”

In MJF fashion, the 26-year-old quickly responded to Khan’s comments in a now-deleted tweet that WrestleTalk was able to screenshot saying “F***ing lol. F*** this place man.” In the past, the AEW star has stated that he’s looking forward to leaving the company in 2024 and has stated numerous times how big of a fan of the WWE he was growing up.

To quote this article, please provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]