AEW’s MJF recently spoke with Rasslin’ about his future, as he continued to tease a potential move to WWE. His contract expiring in 2024 is something he has been open about many times, and that continued.

Whether he stays in AEW or moves, MJF is planning on earning plenty of money.

“Let me explain something to you, by 2024, daddy is going to make more money than The Hardys have made in their entire run,” he said.

MJF then went on to claim that he can’t wait to leave AEW, although he then teased retracting the statement. He also went back and forth on his relationship with Tony Khan in the interview.

“Once you get into Long Island, you don’t want to leave Long Island, so what does it matter if the traffic is bad coming out? I can’t wait to leave this company, how about that,” he said. “Oh no, hope that doesn’t ruffle any feathers in the office, oh no. Who said AEW? I didn’t say AEW, you just said AEW, maybe I did, maybe I didn’t. Maybe I’m in a sh*t mood, maybe I hate my boss, maybe I fu***ng love my boss, who knows?”

MJF explained what it is that causes his frustrations, which is down to former WWE Superstars earning lots of money. He doesn’t think they can hang with him when it comes to the ratings, and that is why he believes management has an issue with him.

“I think there’s a lot of stuff going on in this company that is inaccurate,” he said. “I think all these ex-fu***ng WWE guys that are making an absurd amount of money. When quite frankly they can’t sniff my fu***ng jock when it comes to the ratings I pull in whenever I am on screen, I think they can all go to hell. I think that somebody in the upper management has a problem with me, and it’s very obvious if you see what I am dealing with week to week.”

Of course, MJF gets the opportunity to work with a former WWE Superstar every week in Shawn Spears. The Chairman is his right-hand man in AEW, but he believes that is different. MJF also pointed out that if he joined WWE, he wouldn’t deal with the issues that Shawn did.

“Let’s talk about Shawn Spears, Shawn Spears is an ex-WWE guy that gets it,” he said. “Now, if/when I were to go over there, I’d have me a ball. Because I have built my brand and established myself here. So, when I go over there, I am not going to have to deal with the same type of bullsh*t that Shawn Spears had to deal with. Because a guy like that has been criminally underrated for over a decade.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Rasslin’ with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

