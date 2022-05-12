AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Rasslin’ about the current AEW World Champion, Hangman Page.

Page will be defending his title against CM Punk at Double Or Nothing later this month and Khan had high praise for the man carrying AEW’s top prize.

“I believe the top prize in all of pro wrestling, against the greatest champion we’ve had, Hangman Page,” he said. “The guy who knocked off Kenny Omega, he’s come in and he’s had, in my opinion, the best championship reign of anybody.”

Tony Khan then spoke about the storyline that Hangman Page and Kenny Omega had as well as the work of MJF and CM Punk,

“That’s arguably right there, that is also a long-term story,” he said on MJF and CM Punk. “And certainly with the fans there, that has been the best. But I think going back even further and longer, before that we had seen Kenny Omega and Hangman Page from the very first episodes of AEW Dynamite. That’s where they first teamed in Philadelphia, the third-ever episode of the show.

“And through the pandemic, it was such a huge part of our fabric. They were the tag team champions through the pandemic and then split up. The first eliminator tournament was Kenny vs. Hangman for the first time since they’d been champions, where they met in the final at Full Gear 2020, a great show in front of a socially distanced crowd. So, it’s a long story.

Tony Khan then went on to add that the Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa storyline is up there with both of them. He believes those three feuds are on the Mt. Rushmore of the best storylines that the company has ever done.

“Certainly, in recent AEW history, I think definitely right there CM Punk vs. MJF Dog Collar match, along with Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page. Also, Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, which is a story that went over a year,” he said. “I think those would probably be, certainly on the Mt. Rushmore, the three up front.

“Certainly, two that involved the World Title, with Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, which culminated, and didn’t first involve the title when they started wrestling at Beach Break 2021, and St. Patrick’s Day Slam. A year later at St. Patrick’s Day Slam 2022, in Texas, it culminated for the biggest win of Thunder Rosa’s career, in an even bigger main event than the first St. Patrick’s Day Slam. So, those would certainly be three stories first and foremost among the greatest.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Rasslin’ with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

