CM Punk interacted with Danhausen and HOOK after this week’s live episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air.

As seen in the videos below, HOOK hit a t-bone suplex on Punk before applying the Redrum submission to send the fans home happy.

The post-show segment started with Punk getting down on his knees and asking HOOK to shake his hands. HOOK obliged but then proceeded to attack Punk much to the delight of fans at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Earlier on Dynamite, too, Punk played the heel as he was going up against hometown wrestler John Silver.

As noted earlier, Danhausen and HOOK seemed to form an alliance after the latter’s in-ring debut loss to Tony Nese. HOOK saved the “very nice, very evil” one from a post-match beatdown at the hands of “Smart” Mark Sterling. It was later announced that HOOK & Danhausen will face Nese & Sterling at the Double or Nothing Buy-in pre-show.

CM Punk vs. AEW World Champion Hangman Page will main event the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which takes place Sunday, May 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

