JungleHook Reunion Match, MJF Segment And More Announced For AEW Dynamite

A week after their reunion, JungleHOOK — the team of "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and HOOK — will return to action on next week's "AEW Dynamite" in a match against Preston Vance and Dralistico. The match was announced on Friday's "AEW Rampage" a few days after Perry rescued HOOK from a beatdown at the hands of Vance, Dralistico, and Jose The Assistant of La Faccion Ingobernable.

JungleHOOK will be returning to action for the first time since their victory over Ethan Page and Matt Hardy on the January 25 episode of "Dynamite." During their brief run as a tag team, which began at last year's "Winter Is Coming" special, Perry and HOOK remained undefeated until they went their separate ways.

On Friday's "Rampage," it was also announced that MJF will be appearing on "Dynamite" for the first time since his victory over Perry, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing. While a pre-taped interview with the AEW World Champion did air last week, he was not at the arena for AEW's flagship show last Wednesday. With Forbidden Door 2 less than a month away, it remains to be seen if the segment sets up MJF's next title challenger for the June 25 event in Toronto, Canada. MJF has been actively disparaging NJPW and even refused to wrestle at the AEW x NJPW crossover event during the post-Double or Nothing media scrum. As such, fans on social media believe a top star from NJPW could confront MJF for not holding back on his criticisms of the Japanese promotion.

Besides the JungleHOOK reunion and MJF segment, the confirmed lineup for next Wednesday's "Dynamite" includes Orange Cassidy defending his AEW International Championship against Swerve Strickland and Ricky Starks versus Jay White. Furthermore, Jeff Jarrett has teased a confrontation with Marc Briscoe and AEW referee Aubrey Edwards following the events that transpired this week.