Jungle Boy Jack Perry And Hook Reunite On AEW Dynamite

JungleHOOK is back together.

During Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite", La Faccion Ingobernable's Jose The Assistant, Dralistico, and Preston Vance interrupted HOOK to express their frustrations with being given a lack of opportunities while the FTW Champion speaking to Tony Schiavone. The latter two blindsided HOOK in an effort to take their chance before "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry's music hit and he ran down to the ring with a chair in hand to make the save.

Perry and HOOK initially joined forces during last year's "Winter Is Coming" special and last teamed together in the squared circle on the January 25 episode of "Dynamite", during which they defeated Ethan Page and Matt Hardy.

