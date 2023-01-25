AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (1/25): TNT Championship Open Challenge, Mark Briscoe Faces Jay Lethal

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for January 25, 2023!

Tonight's show will see AEW celebrate the life of Jay Briscoe, with his brother, Mark Briscoe set to compete one on one against Jay Lethal in what will be an emotional occasion. This is the first time Mark has ever appeared on AEW television and was a match request by both men to honor Jay.

There will be a major title match taking place on the show as well, with Darby Allin's TNT Championship open challenge continuing, with the House Of Black's Buddy Matthews being the man to answer the call this week as he attempts to claim gold for the first time in AEW.

After Toni Storm turned heel last week alongside Saraya she will be in singles action against Ruby Soho. While the former WWE Superstar is also not an original, like Storm, she did come to the aid of Willow Nightingale last week which is where their issues stem from.

The partnership between Jungle Boy and HOOK is also set to continue on this show, with the recently formed team competing against Ethan Page and Matt Hardy. The latter are two men very much not on the same page, but Page continues to control the veteran. Meanwhile, Chris Jericho will be looking to finally get one over his recent rivals Action Andretti and Ricky Starks as he and Sammy Guevara team up to face them in tag team action.

Finally, when it comes to in-ring action, Bryan Danielson's journey to earning an AEW World Championship match will continue when he faces Brian Cage. One-third of the ROH Six-Man Champions was given money last week from MJF with the strict instruction to simply break the arm of Danielson, which will likely be a focal point here.

Billy Gunn will also be looking to end the issues between his sons and The Acclaimed once and for all on this show as well when he hosts a 'family therapy' session to try and get to the bottom of their issues.