AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (1/25): TNT Championship Open Challenge, Mark Briscoe Faces Jay Lethal
This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for January 25, 2023!
Tonight's show will see AEW celebrate the life of Jay Briscoe, with his brother, Mark Briscoe set to compete one on one against Jay Lethal in what will be an emotional occasion. This is the first time Mark has ever appeared on AEW television and was a match request by both men to honor Jay.
There will be a major title match taking place on the show as well, with Darby Allin's TNT Championship open challenge continuing, with the House Of Black's Buddy Matthews being the man to answer the call this week as he attempts to claim gold for the first time in AEW.
After Toni Storm turned heel last week alongside Saraya she will be in singles action against Ruby Soho. While the former WWE Superstar is also not an original, like Storm, she did come to the aid of Willow Nightingale last week which is where their issues stem from.
The partnership between Jungle Boy and HOOK is also set to continue on this show, with the recently formed team competing against Ethan Page and Matt Hardy. The latter are two men very much not on the same page, but Page continues to control the veteran. Meanwhile, Chris Jericho will be looking to finally get one over his recent rivals Action Andretti and Ricky Starks as he and Sammy Guevara team up to face them in tag team action.
Finally, when it comes to in-ring action, Bryan Danielson's journey to earning an AEW World Championship match will continue when he faces Brian Cage. One-third of the ROH Six-Man Champions was given money last week from MJF with the strict instruction to simply break the arm of Danielson, which will likely be a focal point here.
Billy Gunn will also be looking to end the issues between his sons and The Acclaimed once and for all on this show as well when he hosts a 'family therapy' session to try and get to the bottom of their issues.
Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks
Sammy Guevara looks for a superkick straight away but Action Andretti has it scouted, and the two men then go back and forth as they can reverse each other into a standoff. Guevara offers to shake hands, and that tease allows him to nail his opponent with a superkick, but he fires back with head scissors which take Guevara out of the ring as he then mocks Sammy's pose.
As he tries to get back in, Andretti springboards into a dropkick to knock him back to the floor, but Guevara responds with a corkscrew dropkick of his own. He then teases diving out of the ring but slows down and doesn't, instead rolling out to then chop Andretti. However, Guevara then talks trash and that allows Andretti to dive out of the ring, and he ends up hitting Daniel Garcia, which allows Guevara to fire back by diving over the top rope to take Andretti out.
Andretti then lands on his feet after a top rope hurricarna, and he then hits a Spanish Fly as both men tag out and Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks begin trading blows back and forth. Starks comes out on top as he catapults Jericho into the top turnbuckle before pushing Guevara off the side, and he then walks the top rope but he is too cocky, and that allows Guevara to dive in with a cutter.
The JAS members then make frequent tags as they isolate Starks, with Guevara heading to the top turnbuckle only to be kicked in the face as he comes back down. Andretti springs in with an elbow and he hits a backbreaker/neck breaker combo to each of his opponents, and he then dives out of the ring with back-to-back suicide dives. Starks then DDT's him while Andreti hits another impressive top rope move, which gets a near fall.
Both men tag out, but Jericho attacks Andretti in the corner only to eat a Spear from Starks. Guevara tries to break the pinfall, but Starks moves and he lands on him, yet as he throws Guevara out, Jericho almost steals it with a roll-up. Stark responds with a Liger Bomb as Andretti nails a kick to Jericho's face off a springboard, but his split-legged moonsault doesn't work as Jericho gets his knees up.
Guevara aims for a GTH, but Andretti fights back with a series of kicks only for Jericho to pull him. Starks deals with him and throws the veteran into the ring post, allowing Andretty to his a hanging neck breaker, but it's not enough! Meanwhile, outside the ring, Starks hits the Roshambo to Jericho, and as he dives off the top turnbuckle he gets caught. Yet when Aubrey Edwards doesn't see, Garcia nails Andretti with the bat as he stumbles into a GTH.
Winner: Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho
AEW then airs a video package, honoring the legacy and career of Jay Briscoe.