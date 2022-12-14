Jungle Boy Apparently Gains A New Ally On AEW Dynamite

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry did not send for HOOK but gained an ally in the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil during the "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" special episode in Garland, Texas.

Following his victory over Brian Cage, Perry referred to himself as a "Giant Slayer" for defeating Cage Wednesday and Luchasaurus at Full Gear and proceeded to call out Big Bill of The Firm. This led to Stokely Hathaway warning Perry to tread carefully or be on the receiving end of a beatdown from Big Bill. Just as Perry charged toward Hathaway, Lee Moriarty and Big Bill ambushed him and dragged him into the ring to carry out a beatdown. Just then, HOOK came out to a loud ovation from fans at the Curtis Culwell Center. Big Bill and Moriarty would immediately retreat at the sight of HOOK.

The segment ended with HOOK offering Perry a handshake. Perry obliged as the two men nodded at each other, possibly signaling the start of a tag team or alliance.

HOOK has not wrestled on "AEW Dynamite" since capturing the FTW Championship from Ricky Starks at the "Fight For The Fallen" special episode on July 27. Since that bout, HOOK has defended his title several times on "AEW Rampage," most recently against Moriarty on November 18. AEW has strategically kept HOOK off its YouTube shows – "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark Elevation" – to ensure all of his 16 matches (to date) have been televised. The second-generation wrestler made his debut in a match against Fuego Del Sol on December 8, 2021.