MJF Calls NJPW The Drizzling Sh*ts, Says He Doesn't Want To Wrestle On Forbidden Door

Fresh off his successful defense of the AEW World Championship in the Four Pillars Four Way, MJF answered questions about what's next for him, at the post Double or Nothing media scrum.

With AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling's cross-promoted Forbidden Door event on the horizon, MJF was asked about his disdain for the promotion and whether he would be wrestling and defending the world title on the show.

"Do I have to wrestle at Forbidden Door? F**k that. Oh God, it's a f**king indie fed, dude. I don't know, man. Jesus Christ. Look, with all due respect, their greatest legend probably couldn't lace my boots. I think I would make anybody on that roster look silly, and I don't want to waste my time. I'm a very busy man," he said. "I think New Japan Pro Wrestling sucks. Except that Great-O-Khan guy, he f**king pops me. I like him. But everyone else there is the drizzling s**ts. I don't know. It reminds me of just like a local indie fed."

MJF's comments aren't the first time he's expressed his dislike for the promotion and the Forbidden Door event. This also isn't the first time he's expressed his liking for NJPW's Great-O-Khan.

Notably, the admiration goes both ways between MJF and Great-O-Khan, as the NJPW star has expressed his immense hatred for the entire AEW roster, having said that it's a roster "full of indie wrestlers." Great-O-Khan singled out MJF as someone he may have more interest in than hate for.