Great-O-Khan Knocks AEW Roster Following Forbidden Door Participation

Great-O-Khan thinks New Japan Pro-Wrestling is operating on a whole different level. In a recent interview with Wrestle Inn, the former IWGP Tag Team Champion admitted that he didn't feel the AEW roster was quite up to the standards of NJPW.

"We felt that AEW is full of indie wrestlers," Great-O-Khan told the site. "There are plenty of formidable wrestlers there, but they are unrefined and ill-educated. A shame."

Great-O-Khan admitted that there's one wrestler that has more of his interest than his hatred: MJF. He named MJF the one member of the locker room that he'd like to "punish."

Great-O-Khan and the rest of NJPW's United Empire invaded AEW in the build to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view between the two companies. Despite his feelings about the AEW locker room, he and tag team his partner Cobb lost their IWGP Tag Team Championships to AEW's FTR in a winner-take-all match that also included Roppongi Vice.

A commercial and critical success, the Forbidden Door event is likely to lead to more collaboration between the two companies. United Empire's Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis competed in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, making it to the semifinals, where they were eliminated by The Elite. NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii also appeared in AEW recently, wrestling Eddie Kingston on the All Out Zero Hour pre-show.

Great-O-Khan recently got a huge win, defeating former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yuji Nagata in Nagata's 30th-anniversary match at Sunday's edition of NJPW's Burning Spirit Tour in Chiba, Japan.